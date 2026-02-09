Thought Leaders
Magnus Heystek: Scams, courage and conviction — Investment advice in action
Magnus Heystek on avoiding investment scams and how decisive advice helped clients protect and grow their wealth.
Key topics:
Lessons from SA’s biggest investment scams and regulatory failures
How offshore moves preserved and multiplied generational wealth
Why good advice is about judgment, timing and backbone
By Magnus Heystek