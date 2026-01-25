Thought Leaders
John Matisonn: DA leadership stakes just got higher
DA’s rising support and leadership turmoil threaten electoral momentum
Key topics:
DA shows rising black voter support, boosted by Helen Zille’s mayoral bid.
Internal DA disputes and cabinet reshuffles damage party image.
Steenhuisen faces scrutiny over ministerial conduct and foot-and-mouth crisis.
By John Matisonn