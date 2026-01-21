Thought Leaders
John Matisonn: Govt policy allowed generals to go rogue
Policy failures let generals operate unchecked as Ramaphosa government lost civilian control over defence, policing and policy decisions.
Key topics:
Civilian oversight failure allowed military and police leaders to act unchecked
Ramaphosa cabinet relied on inquiries instead of active crisis management
Defence policy drift undermined foreign policy, budgets, and military readiness
By John Matisonn