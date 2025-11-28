Thought Leaders
John Matisonn: The Smooth Cat who says he paid Cele half a million
Testimony by alleged political funder Vusimusi Matlala lifts lid on high-level police corruption and presidential power battles.
Key topics:
Testimony exposes police corruption linked to ANC presidential power struggle
Matlala admits illicit payments to senior officials to secure contracts
Alleged campaign funding sourced from tender winners tied to criminality
By John Matisonn