Thought Leaders
John Matisson on new NDPP Andy Mothibi’s key test
Andy Mothibi succeeds Batohi as NPA head, facing corruption challenges and executive pressures to restore justice and public trust.
Key topics:
Andy Mothibi seen as a strong, experienced choice for NPA head.
Batohi hindered by State Capture and blocked pro bono support.
Key test: NPA independence vs executive interference in corruption cases.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.