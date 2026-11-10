WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 9: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference following the return of Congress after the midterm elections, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on November 9, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference following the return of Congress after the midterm elections, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 9, 2026.Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Ian Bremmer: The midterms won’t change much for US allies

The US has flipped power in 12 of its last 14 national elections. Bremmer says that volatility, not just Trump, is why allies are hedging their bets.
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Ian Bremmer