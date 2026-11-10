House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a press conference following the return of Congress after the midterm elections, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 9, 2026. Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thought Leaders Ian Bremmer: The midterms won’t change much for US allies The US has flipped power in 12 of its last 14 national elections. Bremmer says that volatility, not just Trump, is why allies are hedging their bets.