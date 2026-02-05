Thought Leaders
Mills & Hartley: Idi Amin 2.0 loading in Uganda
Opposition faces assault and intimidation as Uganda slides toward tyranny
Key topics:
Barbie Kyagulanyi assaulted as security targets Bobi Wine at home.
Museveni’s son threatens opposition, echoing Amin-style brutality.
Uganda’s 2026 election marred by violence, intimidation, and sham votes.
