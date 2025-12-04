Thought Leaders
Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: My crystal ball on US economic growth in 2026
Three 2026 paths for the US economy: cautious optimism amid risks
Key topics:
US faces three 2026 scenarios: growth recession, shallow recession, or no-landing.
AI investments and monetary easing could drive a strong mid-year recovery.
Tariffs, inflation, and geopolitics remain key risks to US economic growth.
By Nouriel Roubini*