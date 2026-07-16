Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: Gulf tensions simmer, but oil shocks aren't what they were in the 1970s
BizNews Illustration
Thought Leaders

Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: Gulf tensions simmer, but oil shocks aren't what they were in the 1970s

Oil shocks are back, but AI and stronger policy tools are softening the blow.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Nouriel Roubini
BizNews
www.biznews.com