Thought Leaders
Patrice Motsepe poll results ‘like a rocket ship’. A glimpse of SA’s new politics
Polls suggest Patrice Motsepe could shake up the African National Congress leadership race and reshape South African politics.
Key topics:
Polls show Patrice Motsepe surging as a potential ANC leader
Analysts say Motsepe could revive ANC support to near 50%
New campaign site fuels speculation about Motsepe presidency run
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By John Matisonn