Dion George and the Stanford Prison Experiment: Power and abuse in South African politics - Dr Joan Swart

The SPE also revealed how both obedience and resistance emerge within rigid hierarchies. Prisoners conformed to their submissive roles, some even accepting mistreatment, while others rebelled and were punished. Likewise, the “guards” conformed to the perceived expectations of authority figures, including Zimbardo himself, who as superintendent failed to restrain their excesses.

In George’s case, conformity and rebellion coexisted. He allegedly refused to conform to party and cabinet directives, even withdrawing state legal action in a controversial mining case, but simultaneously demanded absolute conformity from subordinates. In psychological terms, he resisted external authority while reproducing its coercive patterns internally — a duality often observed in political environments where loyalty and control are both currency and shield.

The DA’s subsequent move to demote him demonstrates another group dynamic: the system protecting itself. Parties, like institutions in the SPE, enforce conformity to maintain legitimacy. When leaders threaten the stability of the hierarchy, they are swiftly expelled or sidelined — not necessarily out of moral concern, but to preserve the structure.

To be clear, this response is institutionally rational but psychologically revealing. The DA acted understandably to contain reputational damage and restore order within the Government of National Unity. Yet from a behavioural perspective, such corrective action often treats the individual symptom rather than the systemic cause. A psychologically literate organisation might have coupled disciplinary measures with deeper reflection: What role stressors, internal expectations, or leadership culture contributed to the breakdown? Addressing those factors — through leadership training, independent departmental review, or open dialogue about workplace culture — would turn a crisis of behaviour into an opportunity for institutional learning.