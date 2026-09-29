LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey speaks during day two of the Labour Party Conference at Liverpool Experience Campus on September 28, 2026 in Liverpool, England. Labour enters its annual party conference with a polling boost holding a four-point lead with 27% of the vote under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham. He took over the leadership in July this year and has since driven a turnaround in the party's fortunes. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Mariana Mazzacatto on BizNews: My prescription for Britain - a bigger state chequebook

Britain needs larger, mission-driven public finance to support long-term investment and inclusive growth.
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Mariana Mazzacatto
BizNews
www.biznews.com