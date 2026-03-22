Thought Leaders
Ray Dalio: It all comes down to who controls the Strait of Hormuz — The “Final Battle"
The struggle for Hormuz will determine US power influence and global order
Key topics:
Control of the Strait of Hormuz is key to US success in Iran conflict
Losing Hormuz could weaken US power and global economic confidence
Final battle will reshape alliances, markets, and geopolitical order
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By Ray Dalio*