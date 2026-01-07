Thought Leaders
Nouriel Roubini on BizNews: Europe’s real challenge is not Immigration or Wokeness
Europe risks falling behind the US and China unless it reforms tech, investment, and innovation policies.
Key topics:
Europe lags the US in tech, innovation, and productivity growth.
Regulatory fragmentation and weak defense investment hinder Europe.
Reforms and adopting global tech could prevent economic decline.
By Nouriel Roubini*