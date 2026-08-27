CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 18: CPUT students marched to Parliament and handed over a memoradnum stating their demands on August 18, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The protests comes after a controversial draft financial recovery plan that proposed requiring students to pay up to R7,000 for registration in 2027, alongside grievances regarding historical student debt, accommodation costs exceeding NSFAS caps, and the withholding of academic transcripts. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Thought Leaders Anthea Jeffery: Fixing SA’s broken universities - scrap NSFAS, scrap "free" fees Rethinking “free” university education: Fixing NSFAS and improving student funding