Marika Sboros: Inside SA’s Ozempic copycat case exposing “Fat Drug” free-for-all
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Marika Sboros: Inside SA’s Ozempic copycat case exposing “Fat Drug” free-for-all

Inside South Africa's Ozempic copycat scandal, a court exposes regulatory failures and a booming grey-market weight-loss industry.
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BizNews
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