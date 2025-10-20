Close-up of a person holding a one South African rand coin.
Close-up of a person holding a one South African rand coin.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Thought Leaders

South Africa’s inequality shame mirrors the world’s, and may yet explode: Dirk Hartford

Global inequality fuels youth-led unrest, as extreme wealth gaps and techno-feudalism threaten stability without urgent systemic reform.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Youth uprisings are driven by deepening global socio-economic inequality

  • Extreme wealth gaps show CEOs earning hundreds to thousands times workers

  • Techno-feudalism and AI risk worsening inequality without systemic reform

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Dirk Hartford

Loading content, please wait...
Dirk Hartford

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com