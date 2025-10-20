Thought Leaders
South Africa’s inequality shame mirrors the world’s, and may yet explode: Dirk Hartford
Global inequality fuels youth-led unrest, as extreme wealth gaps and techno-feudalism threaten stability without urgent systemic reform.
Key topics:
Youth uprisings are driven by deepening global socio-economic inequality
Extreme wealth gaps show CEOs earning hundreds to thousands times workers
Techno-feudalism and AI risk worsening inequality without systemic reform
By Dirk Hartford