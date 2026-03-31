Thought Leaders
Stephen Roach on BizNews: China's economic policy debate takes a hit with CDF demise
Decline of debate in China’s policy forums stifles open discussion
Key topics:
China Development Forum now limits debate, favours controlled messaging
15th Five-Year Plan repeats past policies, neglects consumer-led growth
Rapid-fire sessions leave little room for meaningful discussion or critique
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By Stephen S. Roach*