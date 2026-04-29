Stephen Roach on BizNews: Sun Tzu's advice for Donald Trump
Thought Leaders

Stephen Roach on BizNews: Sun Tzu's advice for Donald Trump

Trump’s foreign policy blunders, China’s strategic patience, and global power shifts
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump’s tariffs and Iran strikes defy law and backfire economically

  • China summit favours Xi as Trump seeks a deal from a weak position

  • Sun Tzu framing: Xi and Iran play long-term strategy, Trump acts impulsively

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By Stephen S. Roach*

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Stephen Roach
BizNews
www.biznews.com