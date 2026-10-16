JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 20: A general view of unemployed township youths fixing potholes in Finetown to earn a living in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, the rate of youth unemployment in South Africa for 2022 is 66.5%. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
A general view of unemployed township youths fixing potholes in Finetown to earn a living in Johannesburg, South AfricaPhoto by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Thought Leaders

The BEE illusion: why South Africans want empowerment based on need, not race | Anthea Jeffery

Polls show growing support for replacing BEE with poverty-based empowerment and targeted vouchers.
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Anthea Jeffery
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