Thought Leaders
Kenneth Rogoff on BizNews: The massive costs of anti-immigration policies
Kenneth Rogoff examines how anti-immigration policies undermine economic growth, deepen labor shortages, and leave advanced economies dangerously unprepared.
Key topics:
Ageing rich countries face labour shortages; developing nations have surplus youth.
Anti-immigration politics clash with strong economic benefits of mobility.
US crackdowns chill legal immigration, threatening innovation and growth.
By Kenneth Rogoff