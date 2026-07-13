Tim O'Reilly: Elon Musk is building a brand of capitalism Adam Smith would hate
Illustrator: Dan Williams
Thought Leaders

Tim O'Reilly: Elon Musk is building a brand of capitalism Adam Smith would hate

SpaceX's governance model raises fresh concerns about unchecked power, shareholder rights, and the future oversight of AI.
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Tim O'Reilly
BizNews
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