PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 24: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) shake hands before holding a joint press conference following their meeting in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa on April 24, 2025. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R)Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images
Thought Leaders

FT’s Gideon Rachman: From Kyiv to Pretoria; Trump’s charm offensive is well and truly ended

This new crisis looks different and the bloc’s leaders are preparing to talk directly to Putin
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Gideon Rachman
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