Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thought Leaders

FT’s Gideon Rachman: From Kyiv to Pretoria; Trump’s charm offensive is well and truly ended

This new crisis looks different and the bloc’s leaders are preparing to talk directly to Putin