WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) looks to U.S. President Donald Trump as they descend the grand staircase before a state dinner in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC, where the leaders were expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and the furthering of "strategic stability" between the two countries. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) looks to US President Donald TrumpPhoto by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Stephen Roach on BizNews: Red carpets, no results - Trump's vanity summit with Xi

Trump-Xi summit delivers few breakthroughs as ceremony and optics overshadow major global challenges.
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Stephen Roach
BizNews
www.biznews.com