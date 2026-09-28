POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - 8 July 2004: A thousand white crosses planted on a hill in the shape of a giant cross as a memorial for all the people affected by farm murders and attacks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Doug Lee)
A thousand white crosses planted on a hill in the shape of a giant cross as a memorial for all the people affected by farm murders and attacksPhoto by Gallo Images/Rapport/Doug Lee
Thought Leaders

Dr James Myburgh's speech in Washington: Understanding the "farm murder phenomenon"

The history, causes and changing scale of South Africa’s farm attacks
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James Myburgh
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