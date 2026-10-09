WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporters question in the Oval Office at the White House on September 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump announced plans that a new $15 billion steel plant will be built in eastern Iowa by Mesabi Metallics and is projected to be one of the largest in the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Thought Leaders

Ian Bremmer on BizNews: The world has passed peak Trump

Trump’s power is fading, but his AI gamble could unleash a new global crisis
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Ian Bremmer
BizNews
www.biznews.com