WSM: William Gumede’s take-down of BEE
This article was first published in WSM’s JAUNDICED EYE column on PoliticsWeb
Key topics:
South Africa faces extreme crime, with murder rates surpassing wartime losses.
BEE deals transfer massive wealth to few politically connected elites.
Public procurement and privatisation fuel ANC-linked corruption and patronage.
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By William Saunderson-Meyer