Thought Leaders
WSM’s jaundiced eye: The Bozell backlash
William Saunderson-Meyer on why DIRCO contrived a reason to go after the new US ambassador
Key topics:
US Ambassador Bozell urges South Africa to align on investment, reforms.
ANC reacts angrily to Bozell, citing sovereignty and diplomatic overreach.
South Africa resists US “asks,” exposing internal policy and ideological rifts.
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By William Saunderson-Meyer