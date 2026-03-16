Leo Brent Bozell III, United States Ambassador to South Africa.
Leo Brent Bozell III, United States Ambassador to South Africa.
Thought Leaders

WSM’s jaundiced eye: The Bozell backlash

William Saunderson-Meyer on why DIRCO contrived a reason to go after the new US ambassador
Published on

Key topics:

  • US Ambassador Bozell urges South Africa to align on investment, reforms.

  • ANC reacts angrily to Bozell, citing sovereignty and diplomatic overreach.

  • South Africa resists US “asks,” exposing internal policy and ideological rifts.

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By William Saunderson-Meyer

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