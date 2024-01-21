The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus Jan 21
Answers
- Venus
- Bordeaux
- Iran and Pakistan. Iran launched the first attack on Tuesday targeting the Jaish al-Aid group based in Pakistan, while Pakistan’s retaliatory attack was on terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.
- Candle maker
- a) – Richard Nixon
- The re-routing of international shipping following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea has reduced the country’s income by 30% from the Suez Canal. Last year, Egypt’s revenue from the canal was $ 9.4 billion.
- Darwin
- False. Falling coconuts kill around 150 people each year on average – ten times the average number killed by sharks.
- Iowa – a state with strong conservative leanings gave Trump a resounding win of 51%. His lead over his closest rival, Ron DeSantis, was almost 30 percentage points – smashing the previous record lead of 12.8. The next primary will take place on Tuesday in New Hampshire.
- 1 January – after the midnight bells, the first person to cross a household’s threshold should be a tall dark man. If good luck is to prevail for the next year that is. It is a Scottish and Northern England tradition and is believed to have come from the Vikings.
- a) – Docks, a stevedore is someone employed to load or offload ships.
- c) – Czechoslovakia
- The Sundance Film Festival held each year in Utah. The name derives from the character in the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, played by Robert Redford, one of the festival’s founders.
- Pink Floyd
- Albus
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – the actor was held for three hours for failing to declare a luxury watch which he intended to auction at a fundraiser dinner on Thursday. The incident was cleared after a few hours once he paid the EU taxes based on its value.
- b) – Parasite
- a) – Trieste
- Emend refers to the removal of errors from a text or book, while amend refers to making improvements (e.g. I’m going to amend the report before sending it to senior management.)
- b) – Tasmanian devil. It can exert a force of 553 N.
Visited 23 times, 23 visit(s) today
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.