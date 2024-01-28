The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Answers ro the Brainteaser of 28 January
Answers:
- Ron DeSantis, the governor for Florida. Despite the pejorative, “Ron DeSanctimonious”
being used in every Trump speech for the past six months, he still endorsed the ex-
president for re-election in November.
- White and Blue
- False – there have been less than 20 unprovoked attacks by hammerheads since 1580
and all were non-fatal.
- The Soviet Union, the USA, China and India. The Soviet Union was the first on 3
February 1966, four months before a US vehicle landed on the moon.
- The Rolling Stones
- Knowledge
- Hungary – Viktor Orbán, its prime minister, can be an awkward and difficult character.
It’s not clear why Hungary is delaying its approval process.
- General Robert E. Lee – the Confederate commander.
- People (around 300 000 across Germany) protested once it became known that a group
of right-wing politicians had met in November to discuss the concept of expelling
millions of resident aliens. The rise of the AFD, a right-wing populist party (especially in
the east of Germany) is also a major concern for protestors.
- Flyfishing – mending is casting so that the fly is not swept away by the current of the
stream, double haul is increasing the cast distance of the flyline, and strip is the process
of retrieving (by hand) the flyline once it has been cast.
- Salt Lake City
- The film was Barbie, and its director, Greta Gerwig, missed a nomination for best
director, while its lead actress, Margot Robbie, missed one in the best actress category.
- An irrational fear or aversion to colours.
- Philadelphia
- Rhiannon – Fleetwood Mac.
- Measles, a virus that was declared eradicated in the UK in 2017. However, falling
vaccination rates since then has seen the country’s biggest outbreak since the 1990s.
Kazakhstan has had the largest outbreak with close on 14k reported cases last year.
- Amelia Earhart on May 21, 1932 – five years to the day after Charles Lindbergh
performed the same feat. Amy Johnson, a British aviator, who achieved this feat
(obviously with stops) in May 1930.
- a) 3 – the Vatican City, San Marino, (both surrounded by Italy) and Lesotho (surrounded
by South Africa.
- b) – the water level will remain the same.
- a) – Iceland. Greenland’s Arctic mosquitoes are legendary and in Norway there are 38
species of the insect, but none in Iceland.
Visited 22 times, 22 visit(s) today
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.