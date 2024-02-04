Solutions to Ian’s Tivialus – 4 Feb 2024

Answers
- b) – Dragon – known for power, strength and good fortune. Studies show that fertility rates increase in Dragon years. The only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac.
- Hajj or Hadj
- Jürgen Klopp – manager of Liverpool Football Club who, after eight years in the role, and with a contract that runs until 2026, has said he no longer has the energy for the job.
- Sirius – the Dog Star.
- Blue
- Babe – 1995
- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – evidence was presented of 12 staff members who took part in the incursion. Many countries, including the EU, have suspended funding to the agency as a result.
- Ecuador and Equatorial Guinea.
- A person who inherits an estate as coheir with others.
- Central North America – Indigenous tribes grew it as a crop 4 000 – 5 000 years ago.
- Imran Khan – many suspect that the military government hopes to hobble any chances his party (PTI) might have had in the forthcoming election later this week. Mr Khan claims that America has pressured the government to act in this way.
- False – many animals including cows, horses, dogs also suffer from sunburn.
- They are all Canadian.
- The careful design and modification of inputs to a generative artificial intelligence to guide and assist the model to generate specific information and answers. Prompt engineers are currently in high demand.
- Professor Moriarty
- The hash sign or hashtag symbol.
- Elon Musk – a complaint, from a single Tesla shareholder, lodged in 2018, eventually reached a ruling. The judge called the compensation “unfathomable” adding that it was not fair to shareholders. Musk is now planning to move Tesla’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas, where its physical headquarters are based.
- 1 500m – events in the men’s decathlon. In the women’s category, athletes compete in the heptathlon.
- a – an obstinate person
- Chuck Yaeger – in 1947 he achieved this record in a level flight. It was not announced to the public until eight months later.
