Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 10 March

- Rupert Murdoch – his last wife was US model and actress Jerri Hall who filed for divorce in July 2022.
- René Descartes
- Super Tuesday – so called because the greatest number of US states (16) hold their primary elections and caucuses on the same day. An unofficial term used by journalists since the mid-seventies. Trump’s success on Tuesday brought about the resignation of his sole Republican rival, Nikki Haley.
- Pets
- True
- The search for flight MH370 – the Malaysia Airlines flight that left Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing. Friday marked the 10th anniversary of the plane’s disappearance and the loss of 239 people.
- c) – 4 800 metres.
- Clint Eastwood – Bradley Cooper.
- c ) – Adam Sandler. The other two were prominent in Top Gun: Maverick, and Barbie, but Sandler earned US$ 73m last year ($14m more than 2nd-placed Robbie, and $28m more than 3rd-placed Cruise) thanks to a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix.
- The hippocampus. The name comes from the Ancient Greek, híppos meaning “horse” and kámpos meaning “sea monster”, and is the scientific name of the seahorse.
- a) – Helsinki where Czechoslovak, Emil Zatopek, achieved a remarkable trio of wins in the 5 000m, the 10 000m and the Marathon.
- They are weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1 agonists which were originally developed for type-2 diabetes but are now being widely used for weight reduction due to their ability to suppress appetite. The drugs are considered relatively safe and extremely effective, and with an estimated 38% of those above the age of five being obese or overweight (re World Obesity Federation), it is little wonder the drugs are in huge demand.
- Scarface – the band was originally called Blink, but an Irish artist was already using that name. So they added 182 to the end of the name referring to the Scarface film when questioned on the number. According to The Family Media Guide there are 207 uses of the word in the film – a record at the time.
- b) – Verdun – it lasted 10 months.
- Colorado. Other states (e.g. Maine) tried to follow suit by excluding Trump on voting forms, but were forced to re-introduce him following the SCOTUS decision.
- Elicit means to draw facts, or a response from somebody, sometimes with difficulty. Illicit means unlawful or not allowable.
- Animal Farm – George Orwell.
- Lithium – Osmium, twice the density of lead. A litre of osmium weighs 22.6kg. Compare that to a litre of water that weighs 1kg.
- Mary Celeste – not Marie Celeste as it is often erroneously referred to. A lifeboat was missing , but the cargo and provisions were intact. None on board were ever seen or heard from again.
- Limbo
