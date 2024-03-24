Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 24 March

Answers
- China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran and North Korea.
- The Cannes Film Festival.
- Croquet and Polo.
- Dying from heart disease – the increased risk may be as high as 91%.
- Agatha Christie
- a) -0.5% b) 0.5% c) 1.5%. (Japan – b) between 0% and 1%.
- Crocodile Rock – Elton John.
- a) – the results show the Finns to be the happiest. The current report shows young people overall are becoming gloomier than pensioners due to the influence of social media.
- Hubble Space Telescope.
- The narwhal. The narwhal tusk—most commonly found on males—is actually an enlarged tooth with sensory capability and up to 10 million nerve endings inside. Some narwhals have up to two tusks, while others have none. The spiralled tusk juts from the head and can grow as long as 10 feet. See https://www.worldwildlife.org/stories/unicorn-of-the-sea-narwhal-facts)
- Scrabble
- With the sun being exactly above the equator, it sets and rises exactly in the east and west no matter where one is (poles excluded). One is able to determine the compass settings without a compass. It is also the day when the sun rises and sets faster than any other day due to its steep angle relative to the Earth.
- Tunisia
- c) – Selenium, an important element for thyroid health and possibly in a chemo-preventative role against cancer.
- True – the three are Liberia, Myanmar (Burma) and the United States.
- Leo Varadkar – the leader of the Fine Gael party and leader of the coalition government of Ireland. The prime minister of Ireland is known as the Taoiseach.
- Pablo Picasso
- c) – public shame
- Thomas More
- Portugal
