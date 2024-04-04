BizNews Top of the Pops March 2024

Hersov, Heystek, Wiese, Vegter and Jooste feature prominently in BizNews’s best read articles of last month. Cemair, DIY solar, TV licenses, intermittent fasting and our neighbours in Namibia and Zimbabwe also make appearances in the list. Find the 15 best-read stories of March 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. And scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from March 2024. Let the countdown begin…

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

15

BNC#6: Wiese Q&A – Markus Jooste, last days of Steinhoff, Rainbow Nation and more During his interview and Q&A session at BNC#6, renowned South African businessman Christo Wiese addressed the nation’s pressing issues and potential pathways for progress. Find the full story here.

14

ANC support plummets: Election’24 on a coalition knife edge – Katzenellenbogen As the election looms, recent polls signal a seismic shift in ANC support, falling below 50 percent, a trend unseen since 1994. Find the full story here.

13

BizNews editor Alec Hogg went to the spot where the one-time king of giant multinational Steinhoff took his own life. Here is Hogg’s report on what he found. Find the full story here.

12

DStv price hike: 11 streaming services cheaper than a Premium decoder subscription In a cost analysis by MyBroadband, South Africans can enjoy eleven streaming services for less than the DStv Premium decoder subscription and Access Fee combined. Find the full story here.

11

BNC#6: Rob Hersov – the speech he never gave During his keynote at BNC#6, Rob Hersov threw away his prepared script and announced his ‘resignation’ as a political activist. Here is the speech he never gave. Find the full story here.

10

How a Cape Town resident got his DIY solar setup to pay for itself in five months Discover how a Cape Town resident, Erastus Coetzee, saved over R23,600 in just five months with a self-installed solar system costing R85,000. Find the full story here.

9

Magnus Heystek urges South Africans: Go global or risk a ‘Lost Decade’ in investments Financial expert Magnus Heystek urges South African investors to consider externalising their assets due to a decade of economic challenges in the country. Find the full story here.

8

Study reveals link between intermittent fasting and heart disease risk Intermittent fasting, a popular weight loss strategy, faces scrutiny following research suggesting a startling risk. Limiting eating to an eight-hour window was linked to a 91% increase in heart disease mortality. Find the full story here.

7

Rob Hersov: My right of reply to ‘Lazy Ivo’ Vegter, DA stooge “When Ivo Vegter decided to do a hit piece on Gayton McKenzie and the Patriotic Alliance, the least he could have bothered to do was to get his facts straight.” Find the full story here.

6

Right of Reply: Cemair’s CEO takes Vegter, BizNews to task over Safair story CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen shares his thoughts on Ivo Vegter’s article on Safair, published on BizNews, taking Vegter and BizNews to task. Find the full story here.

5

BHI Ponzi – A widow’s R2.2-million loss In the wake of losing R2.2 million in the BHI Trust Ponzi scheme, a grieving widow finds herself abandoned by South Africa’s financial regulatory bodies. Find the full story here.

4

Markus Jooste’s suicide came a day after he agreed to give himself up to Hawks The Markus Jooste tragedy came to a dramatic end on Thursday 21 March when the 63 year old died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Jooste, the former CEO of Steinhoff, leaves a wife, son and two daughters. Find the full story here.

3

Cathy Buckle – 24 years later: A tale of devastation on Zimbabwe’s farms After twenty-four years since the tumultuous farm invasions in Zimbabwe, a return to the land held the promise of change and progress. Yet, what awaited was a scene of devastation. Find the full story here

2

Should not paying your TV license be a crime? – Zakhele Mthembu The widespread refusal to pay TV licenses in South Africa highlights the perils of criminalising non-harmful behaviour. Mandated by the Broadcasting Act, these licenses, unrelated to public safety, only serve as revenue tools for the state broadcaster, SABC. Find the full story here.

1

Contrasting realities: How Namibians pity South Africa – John Endres When travelling to Namibia, John Endres discovered stark differences in governance and infrastructure compared to South Africa. With clean streets, reliable water, and no power outages, Namibia contrasts sharply with South Africa’s struggles. Find the full story here.

BizNewsTV Top of the Pops March 2024

BizNews Best of March 2024 The BizNewsTV YouTube channel’s 10 best watched videos of March 2024. Find the YouTube playlist here.

Visited 171 times, 171 visit(s) today