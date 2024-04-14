Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 14 April 2024

Answers
- The Augusta Masters – The Green Jacket.
- Palm Sunday
- The market value of Tesla slumped by a third this year due to lower demand for EVs. It’s worse for Tesla’s many competitors which are struggling to achieve critical mass and economies of scale.
- c) – You Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.
- Francois Mitterrand
- c) – 96%. In the rest of the world manual transmissions are still the majority.
- Ecuador – Jorge Glas had been convicted of corruption but had been granted asylum by Mexico in its embassy in Quito. The Vienna Convention forbids entry into a diplomatic place without the consent of the ambassador or mission chief. The invasion has drawn international condemnation.
- Katrina – False – it wasn’t named after Katrina and the Waves. All hurricanes are named in accordance with the World Meteorological Organization’s list of hurricane names which rotate every six years. Due to the damage caused by Katrina in 2005, the name Katrina was retired from the list of names.
- A sparkling wine produced using the same method as Champagne, but from other regions of France outside the traditional area reserved for Champagne.
- c) – Japan
- Gold – which hit $2 365 per once. Unlike other commodities gold does not get used up, or consumed, giving it an everlasting value. During times of political and economic uncertainty, investors seek a safe haven like gold.
- c) – Finland where around 12kg of coffee per person per year is drunk. Norway is next with 9.9kg.
- £ 500 – derived from the 500 Rupee note from India (during the Raj times) which had a monkey on it. Returning soldiers from India, having used the term monkey for 500 rupees, converted it to sterling to mean £ 500.
- Red Polka Dot – otherwise known as King of the Mountains.
- His proposal, in 1964, of a mysterious fundamental particle, the Higgs boson, confirmed at the CERN particle accelerator in 2012, was the one missing jigsaw piece to the Standard Model of Particle Physics. The Higgs boson (informally referred to as the “God Particle”) confirmed the existence of an invisible force field that gives mass to all other fundamental particles within the universe.
- Andrews, despite her London stage success as Eliza Doolittle had been overlooked for the role in the film version for the more Hollywood-friendly Audrey Hepburn.
- False – the title refers to distance, not depth. At the time of writing, a league was equivalent to 4km, so it described a distance of around 80 000 km or over 40 000 nautical miles.
- Roald Dahl
- b) – Sunscreen and antibiotic.
- China – 14 countries. North Korea, Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.
Visited 48 times, 48 visit(s) today