Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 14 July 2024

Answers

  1. Apples – Normandy.
  2. Cork
  3. a) – The Netherlands
  4. Samsung Electronics – after the South Korean family-controlled business showed no intention of entering into talks with the workers union after a three-day strike, the union called upon its 30 000 members to embark on an indefinite strike.
  5. c) – Eros
  6. Otis Redding
  7. The relatively poor performance of the right-wing party the National Rally.  It failed to build on its success from the first round, and ended up in third place behind the left-wing New Popular Front and Macron’s Renaissance party. No party gained a majority and there are fears that, as a result, the country may be ungovernable.
  8. Albert Einstein
  9. Liquorice Allsorts
  10. Malta – in 1941 George VI awarded the people of the island the George Cross in recognition of their heroic struggle against continuous attacks during World War II.
  11. John Eales – “Nobody” because “Nobody’s Perfect”.
  12. Lentils
  13. Desert Storm.
  14. Silvio Berlusconi – who passed away last year at the age of 86.
  15. The Karate Kid.
  16. True – Heller had the opening chapter of the book published in 1955 as Catch-18, but once he secured the publisher Simon &Schuster for the book itself, the editor, Robert Gottlieb, suggested it be changed to Catch-22 to avoid confusion with Leon Uris’s novel Mila 18.
  17. b) – public disgrace.  The company’s actions were met with opprobrium by the public when the documentary was broadcasted last week.
  18. Shangri-La.
  19. c) – North America.
  20. Gannet is a sea bird, the others are all wading birds.

