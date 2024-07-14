Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 14 July 2024

Answers
- Apples – Normandy.
- Cork
- a) – The Netherlands
- Samsung Electronics – after the South Korean family-controlled business showed no intention of entering into talks with the workers union after a three-day strike, the union called upon its 30 000 members to embark on an indefinite strike.
- c) – Eros
- Otis Redding
- The relatively poor performance of the right-wing party the National Rally. It failed to build on its success from the first round, and ended up in third place behind the left-wing New Popular Front and Macron’s Renaissance party. No party gained a majority and there are fears that, as a result, the country may be ungovernable.
- Albert Einstein
- Liquorice Allsorts
- Malta – in 1941 George VI awarded the people of the island the George Cross in recognition of their heroic struggle against continuous attacks during World War II.
- John Eales – “Nobody” because “Nobody’s Perfect”.
- Lentils
- Desert Storm.
- Silvio Berlusconi – who passed away last year at the age of 86.
- The Karate Kid.
- True – Heller had the opening chapter of the book published in 1955 as Catch-18, but once he secured the publisher Simon &Schuster for the book itself, the editor, Robert Gottlieb, suggested it be changed to Catch-22 to avoid confusion with Leon Uris’s novel Mila 18.
- b) – public disgrace. The company’s actions were met with opprobrium by the public when the documentary was broadcasted last week.
- Shangri-La.
- c) – North America.
- Gannet is a sea bird, the others are all wading birds.