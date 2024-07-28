Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 28 July 2024

Answers
- Over
- Inside Out 2 – to date it has grossed $ 1.46bn worldwide and still awaits release in some major markets. The next highest animated film, Frozen II, made $1.45bn in 2019, the same figure earned by last year’s most successful film, Barbie.
- Shape of You
- Jupiter
- 10 – Biden is the 11th and the first in the 21st Century. There were 4 in the 1900s, and 6 in the 1800s. In 2020, when Biden was elected, he promised to be a one-term president. Three years later he broke that promise to the alarm of his party.
- Roman Catholicism
- Henry Ford
- b) – Darts – despite its popularity and numerous applications for inclusion, the Olympic committee has still not accepted darts as an Olympic sport. Breakdancing, Men’s Artistic Swimming, Kiteboarding, Kayak Cross, and Mixed relays for marathon walking are the five new Olympic sports this year. It’s questionable whether some of these have the following of darts, but popularity across many countries is clearly not the only criterion for selection.
- The Dambusters Raid on 16/17 May 1943 when the Möhne and Edersee dams were breached. 617 Squadron commanded by Guy Gibson.
- b) – Abraham Lincoln. Frank Sinatra once said “Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the Bible says to love one’s enemies”.
- a) – a tortoise, named Solomon, which had escaped from its enclosure and was legging it on an adjacent track. After stopping the train and collecting it, the train staff dropped it at the Ascot station platform where his owner collected him later that evening.
- A famous Norwegian adventurer and ethnographer, best known for the Kon-Tiki expedition where he sailed 8 000km across the Pacific Ocean on a hand-built balsa raft. His aim was to demonstrate that ancient people could have made long sea voyages between remote land masses.
- b) – Deer
- Hungary – the PM, Viktor Orban, without EU approval, met the Russian leader in Moscow earlier this month in a bid to resolve the Ukrainian issue. The biannual meetings of EU foreign and defence ministers was due to take place in Budapest later in August. The meeting will now take place in Brussels.
- Rocky Marciano – world champion from 1952 to 1956. He is the only heavyweight to end his career undefeated.
- Colorado
- Havaianas – the flip-flop brand sells in around 150 countries. The first rubber sandals were produced in 1962 inspired by Japanese zori sandals which filtered into world markets after World War II. The brand has been extended beyond flip-flops to other types of footwear, and to accessories such as sunglasses and towels.
- Chicago
- c) – Leviathan
- False