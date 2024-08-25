Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 25 August 2024

Answers
- Jehovah’s Witnesses
- Lou Dobbs – Moneyline.
- Louisiana
- c) – Stranded since June 5 due to a fault in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. NASA announced on Saturday that the Starliner vehicle will return to Earth “uncrewed” and the astronauts will hitch a ride on a Space X spacecraft scheduled for February 2025.
- Pet hate
- Groundhog Day – Bill Murray – Punxsutawney.
- In the Mediterranean, near Palermo, just off the north coast of Sicily. – Bayesian.
- Reebok (1895), Adidas (1924), Nike (1964).
- True
- In the 3rd century BCE or around 240 BCE – Eratosthenes, a brilliant Greek scholar at the library of Alexandria. He is also credited with many other discoveries in mathematics and geography. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eratosthenes)
- Robert F. Kennedy – son of the late senator Robert F Kennedy (assassinated June 1968), and nephew of JFK. Vocal on anti-vaccine also a conspiracy theorist. Commentators believe his new allegiance to Trump will not have a significant effect.
- The formal word for swimming.
- A person who makes and sells women’s hats.
- Starbucks – Brian Niccol, who will take up his new role in early September, has not been required to relocate to Seattle and he proposes to manage by commuting to the HQ as well as remotely from a small office in Newport Beach. Starbucks has a hybrid work policy that requires employees to be in the office at least three days a week. A UN report from 2021 showed that the world’s wealthiest 1% of people produced double the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%.
- Kilowatt
- The Eagles
- Botswana – in a mine owned by a Canadian firm. It is a 2 492 carat stone, somewhat smaller than the Cullinan diamond (3 106 carat) which was discovered in 1905 in South Africa and cut into nine separate stones many of which are in the British Crown jewels.
- John Lennon
- False – the largest pyramid in the world is in Mexico. The Great Pyramid of Cholula was built in four stages starting from the 3rd century BC through to the 9th century AD. Dedicated to the deity Quetzalcoatl, it is almost 80% larger than the Great Pyramid of Giza in terms of volume.
- Filling the house with invited guests on complimentary tickets.