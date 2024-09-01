Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 1 September 2024

Answers
- They are all objecting to the use of their music by Donald Trump at his campaign rallies.
- c) – Baseball.
- True – they rank seventh in total species diversity among all orders of organisms.
- Taking photos underneath a woman’s skirt or dress without consent.
- Mulligatawny – a curry soup.
- Stanley Kubrick
- The legal right for an employee to ignore workplace intrusions from their superiors outside working hours (e.g. late-night texts or emails). The Labour government in the UK said it will soon be following Australia’s example. But such laws are already in place in many European and Latin American countries.
- On 1 November 1993 when the Treaty of Maastricht came into force.
- Afghanistan – a new 114-page edict from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice – also bans women from talking loudly at home and requires them to be entirely veiled outside.
- b) – the Kiwi, which most people find surprising. But scientists measure the length of a bird’s bill as the length from its nostrils to the tip of the bill. A Kiwi’s nostrils are at the tip of its bill.
- Egypt
- a) – Mexico. In 1924, an Italian immigrant, Caesar Cardini, who ran a restaurant in Tijuana, was short on salad ingredients, so he compromised and created a salad with those at hand.
- Telegram – a messaging service. The authorities say the app is being used for drug trafficking, child abuse and fraud. In a similar case, Elon Musk’s X platform has been banned in Brazil because the government disagrees with some of the political messages that appear on the platform.
- b) – Copenhagen.
- Switzerland – executive power is held by a Federal Council of seven councillors.
- b) – he was engrossed in a book, The Gods at Six O’Clock, by Giovanni Nucci, which covers the Iliad from the perspective of the gods. The owner of the flat awoke and alerted the police when he discovered the burglar reading in the lounge.
- Santa Maria
- Those in the know.
- Dick Francis
- Termite – the queen can live for 25 to 50 years. The shortest are Mayflies which only live for 24 hours.