Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 15 September 2024

  1. Germany – the move risks border chaos with its EU neighbours.
  2. c) – Carl Perkins wrote the song and recorded it in November 1955, more than two months before Elvis recorded it.
  3. Australia – the government has acknowledged the technical and implementation challenges with such a ban, but said it was determined to impose the restrictions.
  4. a) – it is one spice not a mixture – the dried unripe berry of Pimenta dioica, a tree native to the region of central America. One of the most important ingredients in Jamaican cuisine.
  5. Turkey – Europe/Asia, and Egypt – mostly in Africa, but also partially in Asia (Middle East).
  6. Darth Vader in the Star Wars series, and Mufasa in The Lion King (1994).
  7. Horsepower
  8. The bullseye on a dartboard.
  9. None – they had never met personally before this debate.  And their second meeting came the very next day when they both attended the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at New York City’s Memorial Plaza.
  10. Bb – A – C – B natural.
  11. b) – Anne Bancroft.
  12. Off the coast of central Chile.  An overwhelming German victory (3 wounded vs 1 660 killed) and Britain’s first naval defeat since 1812.
  13. Overcrowding in prisons which was further exacerbated by the recent jailing of hundreds involved in the summer’s riots.
  14. The Northern Lights or aurora borealis.  Described as such on account of its undulatory motion.
  15. b) – moral or religious correctness e.g. one should not expect any degree of rectitude from those politicians on this subject.
  16. Paul Gallico – The Poseidon Adventure.
  17. Walkabout – an aboriginal reference describing an individual’s journey through the bush as a rite of passage.
  18. False – the Dodo was endemic to the island of Mauritius.  But the date of the last sighting is accurate.
  19. Springbok – and some other antelopes.  Pronking is jumping with an arched back and straight legs.
  20. Orange, white and blue – the orange was replaced by red to give greater visibility at sea.

