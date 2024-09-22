Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 22 September 2024

Answers
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Brass
- Microchips
- Indian summer – most parts of the UK experienced this over the past week.
- Cardinal Richelieu – the influential French statesman of the 17th Century who became known as the father of the modern nation state and centralised power.
- He is being accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump while the presidential candidate was playing golf. The second time in almost as many months that Trump’s life has been threatened.
- Limestone
- Milan
- Severe Flooding – Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, and Italy. Storm Boris – caused by an area of low pressure being driven by cold Artic air clashing with warm air moving north from the Mediterranean.
- Pappardelle, Tagliatelle, and then Fettuccine. They all contain eggs.
- Cricket – each set of wickets consists of five pieces of wood while the distance between them is 22 yards, for which the term chain is used, also referred to as Gunter’s chain.
- Andromeda
- J D Vance – Trump’s running mate. He acknowledged making up the story to draw attention to the growing immigrant situation in the US.
- A hectare, defined as 100 m².
- Excrement – either in medicine for diagnostic purposes, or in palaeontology of fossilised excrement. Also in the identification of animals from their droppings.
- China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. According to the outgoing head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, President Xi of China heads up this authoritarian cabal.
- The Aspidistra (specifically the Aspidistra elatior) due to its tolerance for neglect and its adaptability to both indoor and outdoor growth.
- Phil Collins – Jeff Bridges and Rachel Ward.
- False – it will be heading primarily southwards and partially eastwards. Study the canal on Google Maps.
- a) O’Hare International in Chicago – from the name of the site selected for the airport’s construction, Orchard Place.