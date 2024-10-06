Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 6 October 2024

Answers
- c) – a Nye of pheasants.
- Mexico – Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City, faces the challenges of reigning in the powerful drug and crime gangs plaguing the country.
- Bathsheba
- James Blunt – he has promised that whatever most fans decide, he will legally change his name to that, provided the album reaches No.1 as it did twenty years ago.
- Faster, Higher, Stronger.
- Books – the bouquinistes are the traditional bookstalls by the River Seine that have been part of the Parisian landscape for more than 130 years. The waning interest in books in today’s digital world does not auger well for the booksellers.
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.
- Kris Kristofferson, whose many talents were unfortunately affected by his penchant for alcohol – Janis Joplin – she died soon after recording the hit.
- c ) – 38.
- Puerto Rico
- Portugal
- Music Hall
- The last remaining plant producing electricity from coal. The Ratcliffe-on Soar plant in Nottinghamshire had run since 1967. The world’s first coal-fired power station was the Holburn Viaduct power station in London, built in 1882. The end of a 142-year legacy.
- The pulp that remains after sugar cane has been pulped. It used to be a waste product, but today it is used as fuel, and for making paper.
- A python – there five other species of python in addition to these.
- Mark Rutte – Jens Stoltenberg – Rutte is Dutch, Stoltenberg is Norwegian.
- True- it covers 165.25 million km² – the Earth’s land mass covers 148.94 million km².
- Steam locomotive – it is the only main line steam locomotive earmarked for preservation from the date of its construction. It is currently on display at the National Railway Museum in York.
- Costa Rica – the seven countries of Central America.
- Michael Caine – Len Deighton. Interestingly, Deighton did not give his character a name when he first wrote The Ipcress File. It was Michael Caine who contributed the name because it reminded him of a boring schoolboy he knew.