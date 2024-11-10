Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 10 November 2024

Answers
- b) – Foot. Tinea pedis is the medical name for athlete’s foot.
- At the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.
- Hercules
- Grilled
- False – Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd president after the 1884 elections and then again as the 24th president after the campaign of 1892. Trump was the 45th president and after Biden he will become the 47th.
- Joan of Arc – La Pucelle means The Virgin.
- Reno
- Prince William – £ 1 million.
- c) – Iran with a population of over 89m.
- Hawaii – the eight islands were once under England’s protection and King Kamehameha (1736 – 1819), the first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaii, had a number of British advisors. It is the only US flag to incorporate a foreign flag.
- Germany’s coalition government. Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor (Social Democarts – SPD), sacked Christian Lindner (of the Free Democrats party) due to a disagreement as to how best reboot the ailing economy. Calls for a new immediate election have been rejected by Scholz, but the coalition government itself is fragmented.
- Left-handedness
- a) – Human League.
- Padel – arguably the fastest-growing sport in the world. The sport originated in Mexico and in 2023 there were more than 25 million active players in more than 90 countries.
- David Bowie – Martin Scorsese.
- France, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom.
- Botswana – the Botswana Democratic Party was ousted by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) for the first time since independence from Britain in 1966.
- Fred Perry
- The speed record for a steam locomotive. The train, Mallard, achieved this speed as it descended Stoke Bank near Grantham.
- False – the seat of government is in The Hague, but the capital of the country is Amsterdam.