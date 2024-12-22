Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 22 December 2024

- December 26, often referred to as Boxing Day.
- Israel believes that Ireland has an extreme anti-Israel policy with double standards. The Irish PM said the move was regrettable and rejected the notion that Ireland is anti-Israel.
- a) – Venus it is 95% the size of Earth.
- Vitamin D
- Honda and Nissan – which, after Toyota, make up the big three in Japan. It’s still early days, but an interesting development nonetheless.
- Jerry Lee Lewis
- Akvavit or aquavit – a favourite at festive gatherings around Christmas, Midsummer, and crayfish parties.
- Mayotte – a small island of 320k inhabitants of which a third are migrants from the Comoros. The cyclone had a devastating effect on the ramshackle dwellings which characterise the island and thousands are feared dead. President Macron who visited the island four days later was heckled by residents who feel that the French government has not provided sufficient relief.
- Copenhagen
- Taoism – as opposed to Confucianism which deals more with social matters.
- a) – baseball. Apparently the term first appeared in the New York Atlas in 1858 in reference to a left-handed first baseman.
- b) – at 34 years of age, she is the oldest woman to win the pageant. Previously women over 24 were regarded as too old to be a symbol of feminine beauty. But times are changing – many European countries have abandoned their beauty pageants as being outdated. It surely is only a matter to time before France follows suit.
- a) – Torquay
- Nick Leeson
- Charles Handy – regarded as one of the foremost management thinkers of the past few decades. His personal strategy was to spend 100 days a year earning, 100 days writing and 100 days on fun with the rest spent on volunteering.
- Gerald Ford
- a) HMS Ulysses, which was based on his own war experiences – Scottish.
- The correct, or standard pronunciation of words.
- False it was the Diners Club card invented in 1950. The American Express card wasn’t introduced until 1958.
- Forty
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 22 December 2024
