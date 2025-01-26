- The Chinese New Year – known as the Year of the Snake.
- Pumas
- New Zealand
- c) – 26 and more followed on subsequent days.
- Poodle – even though they probably originated in Germany.
- Toledo
- Thailand – the only other Asian country to have adopted this is Taiwan. Israel, Nepal and India do recognise limited cohabitation.
- True
- Anthony Eden
- b) – they can run up to 15 mph and they live from 10 to 15 years.
- The right to citizenship if one is born in the United Sates. A US District Judge has since blocked the order on the grounds of it being unconstitutional. The president plans to appeal.
- The Beach Boys – Surfin’ Safari (1962)
- Oscar – Code Oscar means “man overboard”
- Novak Djokovic – unfortunately, in his subsequent match against Alexander Zverev of Germany, he had to retire with an injury. Jannik Sinner of Italy and Zverev are the two finalists.
- Like a boat
- Lady Chatterley
- Its joint leader, Vivek Ramaswamy, quit leaving Elon Musk in sole charge. Ramaswamy has stated that he wishes to run for governor of Ohio. It is rumoured that he and Musk didn’t see eye to eye.
- Rawhide
- It was the Allied plan to invade mainland Japan. After the two atomic bombs, Japan surrendered, and the plan became redundant.
- Zirconium – Actinium – J and Q.
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 26 January 2025
