Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 2 February 2025

by

Answers

  1. Elba
  2. Binyamin Netanyahu – it will be his first overseas trip since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
  3. Jupiter – it spins on its axis every 9.9 hours.
  4. Greece – however, if you believe it still exists, only score half a point.  It ceased operations in September 2009.
  5. Goma – M23, a rebel group supported by Rwanda.  Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State has instructed Rwanda to bring about a ceasefire in the region.
  6. The Berlin Festival
  7. DeepSeek – which claims similar advances in training models to US rivals but at significantly lower costs.  Nividia, the US AI hardware and software supplier, dropped 17% ($600bn) – the biggest overnight market capitalisation loss in history. More than $700bn was wiped off the value of the largest technology companies at this announcement.
  8. A fish of the Triglidae family, they are bottom-feeders and found in temperate/tropical seas across the world.
  9. Marianne Faithfull – the Rolling Stones – she was Mick Jagger’s girlfriend over a four-year period in the sixties and also had brief relationships with Brian Jones and Keith Richards. She was Jagger’s muse in a number of classic Stones’ songs and was a successful artist in her own right.
  10. One litre per square metre.
  11. Chuck Berry
  12. Diversity employment practices of previous administrations – he didn’t provide evidence to support the claim.
  13. c) – American
  14. a) – when people are green or naïve.  From Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.
  15. A Goldilocks zone – to put things in perspective, the furthest man-made spacecraft (Voyager 1), has been travelling for more than 47 years at 61 500 km/h (17km per sec) – in two years’ time, it will have travelled one light-day away from Earth.  Don’t expect a call from HD 20794d in the near future.
  16. Potatoes
  17. A sheepshank
  18. It was Othello – who strangled his wife, Desdemona, without real proof that she had been unfaithful.  His statement is made after realising his error – in other words his love was strong, but not wise.
  19. b) – Hoosiers – from a contractor named Hoosier who worked on the Louisville & Portland canal which opened in 1830.  He preferred to hire labourers from Indiana – these were referred to as “Hoosier’s men”.  This was subsequently applied to all Indianans.
  20. Spain

BizNews

