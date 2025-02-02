Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 2 February 2025

Answers
- Elba
- Binyamin Netanyahu – it will be his first overseas trip since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
- Jupiter – it spins on its axis every 9.9 hours.
- Greece – however, if you believe it still exists, only score half a point. It ceased operations in September 2009.
- Goma – M23, a rebel group supported by Rwanda. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State has instructed Rwanda to bring about a ceasefire in the region.
- The Berlin Festival
- DeepSeek – which claims similar advances in training models to US rivals but at significantly lower costs. Nividia, the US AI hardware and software supplier, dropped 17% ($600bn) – the biggest overnight market capitalisation loss in history. More than $700bn was wiped off the value of the largest technology companies at this announcement.
- A fish of the Triglidae family, they are bottom-feeders and found in temperate/tropical seas across the world.
- Marianne Faithfull – the Rolling Stones – she was Mick Jagger’s girlfriend over a four-year period in the sixties and also had brief relationships with Brian Jones and Keith Richards. She was Jagger’s muse in a number of classic Stones’ songs and was a successful artist in her own right.
- One litre per square metre.
- Chuck Berry
- Diversity employment practices of previous administrations – he didn’t provide evidence to support the claim.
- c) – American
- a) – when people are green or naïve. From Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.
- A Goldilocks zone – to put things in perspective, the furthest man-made spacecraft (Voyager 1), has been travelling for more than 47 years at 61 500 km/h (17km per sec) – in two years’ time, it will have travelled one light-day away from Earth. Don’t expect a call from HD 20794d in the near future.
- Potatoes
- A sheepshank
- It was Othello – who strangled his wife, Desdemona, without real proof that she had been unfaithful. His statement is made after realising his error – in other words his love was strong, but not wise.
- b) – Hoosiers – from a contractor named Hoosier who worked on the Louisville & Portland canal which opened in 1830. He preferred to hire labourers from Indiana – these were referred to as “Hoosier’s men”. This was subsequently applied to all Indianans.
- Spain