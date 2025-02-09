Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 9 February 2025

- Kimchi
- Corrugated iron
- Canada, Mexico (both 25% on imports) and China (10% on imports). The tariffs on Canada and Mexico have been suspended for a month to allow the countries time to double-down on the flow of fentanyl into the US. China has responded with a tit-for-tat tariff imposition.
- Money – its origin is uncertain.
- Java
- Beyoncé – Her album, Cowboy Carter, is considered a country music album. Beyoncé is associated more with being an R&B/Hip-Hop artist than a country music one. Despite being one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, the Grammy’s album of the year award has eluded her up until now.
- Careless Whisper – George Michael.
- Aboriginal Australian
- The NFL Superbowl – it takes place in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome. The Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- a) – To hastily clean one’s house in anticipation of imminent guests. https://www.englishrules.com/2007/favorite-forgotten-words/
- Radio Disc Jockey
- False – although the word geometry comes from the Greek words of geo (Earth) and metria (measure), the first users of geometry were the Egyptians as far back as 3 000 BCE.
- USAID – the independent government agency responsible for administrating foreign aid and development assistance. Most of its key staff have either been fired or furloughed with the intention of merging the agency into the State Department.
- The Ottoman Empire – at more than 450 ships, it was the largest naval battle in Western history, and the turning point between galleys (rowing powered vessels) and galleons (sail). Described as an infantry battle on floating platforms, it put an end to Ottoman expansion in the Mediterranean.
- b) – Brazilian – The San Marino GP circuit at Imola in Italy.
- South Africa – Trump’s sudden focus on the region is likely due to his association with Elon Musk and Peter Thiel (his tech gurus) who have South African roots.
- Belgian
- Tintagel
- Alaska – 2 475km
- 13th century
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 9 February 2025
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.