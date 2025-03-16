Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 16 March 2025

Answers
- Andorra
- Australia – Melbourne
- Bryan Adams
- Murrayfield
- Canada – he was elected to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party on March 9th. His background is banking and he takes over a challenging role without prior political experience.
- The winged horse Pegasus.
- NHS England – the administrative body overseeing the day-to day running of the health service. A quango is a government appointed and financed administrative body to which the government has devolved power. The word comes from the description, quasi-NGO.
- c) – Renault. The latest figures to February 2025, show Renault top and Peugeot dropping to number 2. More than anywhere else in the world French consumers prefer to purchase local vehicles.
- Rodrigo Duterte – the charges against him stem from the time when he was waging war on drug offenders in the country when his methods were regarded as excessive.
- c) – Jesus nut. Presumably so named because if that fails, and the rotor flies away, one’s only salvation is Jesus.
- Grace Kelly – Prince Rainier III of Monaco.
- Paraffin or kerosene
- A huge TV screen on which he can play video games – his favourite hobby.
- b) – an electrician. At the time it was the Lenin Shipyard.
- The Battle of Marathon
- Greenland – been in the news recently with it being coveted by President Trump.
- Helena Bonham Carter
- That which was required to be demonstrated – the phrase in Latin is quod erat demonstrandum.
- False – there are seven EU countries that haven’t adopted the Euro – Denmark, Sweden, Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Romania.
- Level