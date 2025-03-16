Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 16 March 2025

by

Answers

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia – Melbourne
  3. Bryan Adams
  4. Murrayfield
  5. Canada – he was elected to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party on March 9th.  His background is banking and he takes over a challenging role without prior political experience.
  6. The winged horse Pegasus.
  7. NHS England – the administrative body overseeing the day-to day running of the health service.  A quango is a government appointed and financed administrative body to which the government has devolved power.  The word comes from the description, quasi-NGO.
  8. c) – Renault.  The latest figures to February 2025, show Renault top and Peugeot dropping to number 2.  More than anywhere else in the world French consumers prefer to purchase local vehicles.
  9. Rodrigo Duterte – the charges against him stem from the time when he was waging war on drug offenders in the country when his methods were regarded as excessive.
  10. c) – Jesus nut.  Presumably so named because if that fails, and the rotor flies away, one’s only salvation is Jesus.
  11. Grace Kelly – Prince Rainier III of Monaco.
  12. Paraffin or kerosene
  13. A huge TV screen on which he can play video games – his favourite hobby.
  14. b) – an electrician.  At the time it was the Lenin Shipyard.
  15. The Battle of Marathon
  16. Greenland – been in the news recently with it being coveted by President Trump.
  17. Helena Bonham Carter
  18. That which was required to be demonstrated – the phrase in Latin is quod erat demonstrandum.
  19. False – there are seven EU countries that haven’t adopted the Euro – Denmark, Sweden, Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Romania.
  20. Level

