Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 23 March 2025

- Monaco
- c) – 274, almost double the number of moons around all the other planets combined. Most of these moons are what they call irregular moons (i.e. they have irregular orbits and they are not spherical in shape.
- Pole Vault
- KLM
- b) – North Korea. Last month, in the largest-ever heist in cryptocurrency history, North Korean hackers stole $1.5bn from a Dubai-based exchange. In 2024, the country’s digital plunder was worth more than three times the value of its exports to China, its main trade partner. The hacking is actively encouraged and supported by the North Korean government given its contribution to the national coffers.
- Je ne sais quoi – literally, I don’t know what. For example “Their style had a certain je nais sais quoi.”
- b) – Hull. With over 95% of houses damaged, Hull was the most severely damaged British city during the war.
- Voice of America – the US equivalent of BBC World Service. It’s target market (estimated at 326m listeners) is non-Americans outside of US borders, especially those living in countries where there is no press freedom. Apparently the content of the station is regarded as radical propaganda as well as “anti-Trump”.
- South Africa – in the city of Bloemfontein.
- b) – minted in December 2015, it was replaced by a new 12-sided coin released in March of 2017.
- George Foreman – in 1994, at the age of 45, he knocked out the then title holder Michael Moorer. When he relinquished his title at 46, he was the oldest world champion in history.
- False – Sirius shines at a magnitude -1.4 while Jupiter shines at magnitude -2.8. The moon, at its brightest, has a magnitude of -12.7.
- Tan
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – most international critics have panned the film with one critic describing it as a crisis point for Disney. US critics have been more appeasing.
- R.E.M.
- Slovakia
- b) – Plato in Theaetetus
- Moon River
- Crepuscular – and the two “sub-sets” are matutinal (during the morning) and vespertine (active in the evening).
- The wheel – presumably most would have thought it was earlier than this.
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 23 March 2025
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.