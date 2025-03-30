- Brittany
- BYD – Tesla’s main Chinese rival.
- Hooves
- Christopher Columbus
- c) – The Harry Potter Series by J K Rowling – approximately 600 million sales.
- The introduction of a 25% tariff on all foreign automobiles entering the US market resulting in a fall in
the share prices of all “foreign” auto manufacturers.
- Griffin
- b) clumsy, bungling, and at times, insensitive or improper.
- The arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, (the mayor of Istanbul and a potential contender against President
Erdogan in the next presidential election) on “corruption charges”. The arrest has created a
nationwide stir. Critics believe Erdogan’s ambition is autocratic rule.
- c) – 18 months. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_the_Headless_Chicken )
- c) Pakistan – it has been the most successful country since inception having won it four times.
- Typically relating to a person who seems out of touch with reality – often used in the expression to go
moggy. For example, “He’s liable to go completely moggy after a few of glasses of wine.”
See https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2er7qwz31o
- True – aside from zoos that is. Marsupials are limited to Australia/Oceania, North America and South
America.
- Bat Mitzvah
- b) – Bangladesh. Not to be confused with Dakar – the capital of Senegal in Africa.
- Zimbabwe – Swimming.
- Aga – the range cooker invented in 1922, originally designed to burn wood, coal or anthracite, it was
based on the principle of heat storage.
- a) 1955 – Michael J. Fox.
- Portuguese speaking
- Blackburn – from Day in the Life (1967) – “Four thousand holes in Blackburn, Lancashire”.
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 30 March 2025
