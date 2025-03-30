Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 30 March 2025

  1. Brittany
  2. BYD – Tesla’s main Chinese rival.
  3. Hooves
  4. Christopher Columbus
  5. c) – The Harry Potter Series by J K Rowling – approximately 600 million sales.
  6. The introduction of a 25% tariff on all foreign automobiles entering the US market resulting in a fall in
    the share prices of all “foreign” auto manufacturers.
  7. Griffin
  8. b) clumsy, bungling, and at times, insensitive or improper.
  9. The arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, (the mayor of Istanbul and a potential contender against President
    Erdogan in the next presidential election) on “corruption charges”. The arrest has created a
    nationwide stir. Critics believe Erdogan’s ambition is autocratic rule.
  10. c) – 18 months. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_the_Headless_Chicken )
  11. c) Pakistan – it has been the most successful country since inception having won it four times.
  12. Typically relating to a person who seems out of touch with reality – often used in the expression to go
    moggy. For example, “He’s liable to go completely moggy after a few of glasses of wine.”
    See https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2er7qwz31o
  13. True – aside from zoos that is. Marsupials are limited to Australia/Oceania, North America and South
    America.
  14. Bat Mitzvah
  15. b) – Bangladesh. Not to be confused with Dakar – the capital of Senegal in Africa.
  16. Zimbabwe – Swimming.
  17. Aga – the range cooker invented in 1922, originally designed to burn wood, coal or anthracite, it was
    based on the principle of heat storage.
  18. a) 1955 – Michael J. Fox.
  19. Portuguese speaking
  20. Blackburn – from Day in the Life (1967) – “Four thousand holes in Blackburn, Lancashire”.

